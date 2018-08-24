Anil Sharma Productions & Soham Rock Star Entertainment present “Genius”
Produced by: Deepak Mukt and Anil Sharma
Directed by: Anil Sharma
Written by: Anil Sharma, Sunil Sirvaiya & Amjad Ali
Music: Himesh Reshammiya
Starring: Utkarsh Sharma, Ishita Chauhan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Mithun Chakraborty, Ayesha Jhulka, Abhimanyu Singh, K.K. Raina, Rajiv Kachroo, Dev Gill, Malti Chahar & others
First things first: it takes a whopper tweak within yourself to remain updated. Sad but true: most filmmakers in India have not been able to do this beyond 10 to 15 years. However, V. Shantaram until the early 1970s, Raj Kapoor, B.R. Chopra, Yash Chopra, Hrishikesh Mukherjee and maybe Rakesh Roshan managed it. David Dhawan has had a smooth sailing because he listens with an open mind to his sons, especially filmmaker Rohit. And Anees Bazmee and Indra Kumar realized that it is, overall, safer to make diverse kinds of comedies, where only the humor has to be updated – a far simpler job than updating yourself!
Of course, for Anil Sharma, of “Hukumat” and “Gadar” fame, it was even more challenging – times had changed in a massive way in the last 12 years, so had audience tastes and, ergo, our movies. We had also stepped into the digital age. Emotions do work, and the resonance frequencies are not all that different (as the success of “Baaghi 2” and “Satyameva Jayate” prove), but for that, either one of the three quotients – Entertainment, Emotional, and Intelligence – should be overpoweringly strong, or there must be the right blend of two, if not all three, of these.
This is where “Genius” suffers: the intelligence level is definitely a shade paradoxical as the script is more than a shade hair-brained. The emotional quotient is not consistent, and the entertainment quotient is just a shade less shabby than, say, a “Race 3.” And there is no Salman Khan here to buffer it!
When the film gets into digital gobbledygook and technical (hyper-) razzmatazz, we wonder if, as a colleague pointed out, this is not a bad Indian follower of a terrible Hollywood movie like “Avengers (whatever)” (2018). He points out what passed in a flash but should have registered: there is a reference to a binary code, but ALL numerals are floating on the screen behind from 1 to 9!!
Sharma also gets into needless jingoism of a different kind: we all know what the importance of Sanskrit and the Vedas is in modern technology and science, and how its role has been acknowledged by the all-important Western authorities but are not known to most in India. But here again, the script overdoes it. This may be a novel shade to patriotism but certainly looks a shade laughable in the way it is (over-)presented.
The story too borders on the super-absurd, and in the first half is told in a jumpy back-and-forth fashion, which seems confusing even to the makers. Why do I say this? Because instead of the word “Intermission” midway we get “Genius Begins.” For such a waste of great resources, we wish that the length of the second half alone was what “Genius” was about. Despite its flaws, it would have been lots more bearable at a crisp 100 minutes or so!
We are told that Vasudev Shastri (Utkarsh Sharma) is an orphan from the communal riots of 1994 in Mathura and was picked up by a temple priest. The next thing we know is that he is an extraordinary genius who is an Indian Institute of Technology topper at Roorkee, works part-time for RAW and also mixes traditional Vedic knowledge with his academic grasp. He soon joins RAW full-time and is almost dead, with a few imported bullets from a batch purloined by terrorists from the Indian forces, a theft he was investigating! But he survives, but for a recurrent issue of tinnitus due to a bullet that scraped his brain tissue or something like that!
He believes in love as the driving force and finds one in IIT colleague Nandini (Ishita Chauhan). Looked down upon by his RAW colleagues after he is unfit, he decides to go on a solo mission to destroy MRS (that’s NOT a typo) played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, a murderer of his own parents whose backstory does not touch upon how a man like him walked free from jail after he was arrested. Of course, he is now working for ISI.
Sharma fails in blending the emotional angles convincingly with the revenge angle and in creating a satisfactorily thrilling climax with unexpected twists. Instead, Utkarsh, looking no more than a college kid, is made to do action of the kind the Schwarzneggers and Salmans would pat him and the action and VFX team for!
That said, Utkarsh decidedly has promise given better scripts and time. A bit more of importance to fluidity of expressions and variable dialogues delivery, and he can be a decent actor indeed. Ishita Chauhan too needs to work on both expressions and delivery of lines, but much more. Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays to the gallery and is not always successful. His close-ups are one too many. No one gets a chance to make a mark, while Mithun Chakraborty needs to clean his diction at least now, as we cannot make out some of his lines and especially the word “tracker.”
This film once and for all destroys the myth that Siddiqui is choosy and accepts only good scripts and film. Most arthouse-oriented actors fail to look beyond their own roles, or choose not too for obvious economic and branding reasons: they can stand out all the more is such environs, right?
But if the script is loopy and the technical values on par, it is three of the Reshammiya-composed songs, “Tear Fitoor,” “Dil Mera Na Sune” and the Holi song that stand out in the cacophony we get nowadays. The lyrics too are not your usual interchangeable words and phony Sufiana stuff in at least these songs.
But overall, “Genius” sadly is a case of ‘There’s many a slip between the cup and the lip.’ There was a good idea somewhere, but Sharma could have tried it out with more conviction instead of venturing into zones which do not suit him.
Rating: **
