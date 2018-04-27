MUMBAI—Some people are in the habit of messing up with the law just to see how much they can. Despite repeated mishaps, they feel that such imbroglios give their films better business. Maybe in a way, they are right, for, without them, the audience would be still less for these disasters. Sometimes, they directly fight for their wrongs….oops! Maybe we should use the word they do—‘rights’…by becoming a part of the ‘award waapsi’ brigade and other anti-government activities.
But as a rule, they stick to making films on controversial people, just to dare. They are called, as a result, bold, fearless and socially relevant (sic) and other such labels that all became epithets when applied to them., vis-à-vis their dictionary meanings! But they are used by the blind, herd-mentality, sensation-mongering media.
Hansal Mehta, who last made the intolerable “Simran,” is one such. His new film “Omerta” is a biography on not just a terrorist but a Pakistani terrorist, if you please. After courting controversies (they must be planning for this every time!), they had finally announced a new date of release thanks to censor issues.
Mehta is on the wrong side of the law now. The Supreme Court, through its arbitrator Samrat Sen, has attached the revenue paid to Mehta from all projects involving him in various capacities, beginning with “Omerta,” which releases next month.
Adarsh Telemedia, a film production house bankrolled by Amit Agarwal, lent a sum of over Rs 7 crore to Mehta and producer Shaailesh Singh for the film “Simran” when demonetization struck. Mehta had convinced the Kolkata-based Adarsh Telemedia to bail the film by lending a sum against a minimum guarantee, which got the film released in September last year.
The arbitrator, a senior legal counsel, already came down heavily on Mehta and his production house, ironically called Karma, when Adarsh Telemedia filed a lawsuit against Mehta and couple of his associates. Mehta moved on to other projects, ignoring the constant reminders from Amit Agarwal. Not one to take things lightly, the production house got an arbitration order in their favor.
As per the order, Mehta has now entangled his pet project “Omerta,” and it clearly states that whatever Mehta earns to the tune of Rs. 7 crore, should be deposited in a separate bank account.
It is now expected that other projects like Balaji’s “Mental Hai Kya?,” “The Scam,” “The Accidental Prime Minister,” “Garbage,” “Bose Dead or Alive” and even Ronnie Screwvala’s film with director Bejoy Nambiar, a proposed Abhishek -Aishwarya Rai Bachchan film and Soha Ali Khan’s biopic on Ram Jethmalani may fall under the radar of recovery of Adarsh Telemedia.
Well, well, the man who makes films on law-breakers has finally, irrevocably, become one himself. Maybe he can make his new film on…himself!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.