MUMBAI—Playback and ghazal singer Hariharan and his sons Karan and Akshay Hariharan have come together to unveil their first-ever single, “Afsaane,” a romantic ghazal sung and composed by Hariharan, with music produced by Akshay Hariharan and lyrics by Ameeta Parasuram.
The music video features Hariharan’s son Karan Hariharan and actress Sandeepa Dhar with Hariharan. The video is now available on Times Music’s YouTube channel. Vishal Bhardwaj launched the single.
The ghazal showcases falling in love, cherishing good moments, going through different phases of agony, ecstasy, commitment and more. The song is derived from a poem that had followed the tradition of Urdu ghazal poet Dagh Dehalvi.
Said Hariharan, “This is one of the most beautiful ghazals I have sung. The lyrics are so meaningful. Also, the song is very special to me, because this is the first time I am closely working with my sons.”
His son Karan added, “My first cameo appearance was in the music video of my father’s “Halka Nasha” at the age of 4. This is the second time that I’ve been given a chance to feature in a music video again. “Afsaane” has been beautifully composed and sung by my father and my brother Akshay has done the music production. The three of us together have done many music shows in the past, but this the first time that we three have collaborated in such a manner. I hope that people will love our musical combination.”
Karan is a budding actor who has graduated from the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute, Los Angeles. He is also well-versed in martial arts and gymnastics. He made his debut as a lead actor in the film “Missing on a Weekend” (2016).
Akshay, the elder son, is a music director and has composed and produced songs for films such as “Kokanastha” and “Black Home.” Currently, he is working on an Indo-Polish movie titled “Nie Means Nie' directed by Vikash Verma under the banner of g7 films, which is slated for release in 2019.
He has produced three songs in the album “Hazir 2” featuring Zakir Husain and Hariharan, and also the National Games anthem in 2015. The anthem was written by Javed Akhtar and had featured Yesudas, Hariharan, Shreya Ghoshal, Benny Dayal, Salim Merchant and Broda V.
The much-awarded Hariharan made his singing debut way back in “Gaman” in 1976.
