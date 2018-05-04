MUMBAI— The trailer of Harshvardhan Kapoor’s “Bhavesh Joshi Superhero” was unveiled on May 3. The vigilante drama is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, and Kapoor plays a new-age superhero sans any superpowers. This is the story of a young man, who wants to continue doing the right things and challenge the wrong, and how on this journey, he discovers that he is destined to do bigger things, which will transform him from a common man to a superhero.
The film promises some intense action and well-crafted hand combat fights, which have been designed by an international crew, and is shot at some never-before-seen locations in and around Mumbai. Sharing his excitement at the trailer launch, Kapoor said, “I think it’s a dream come true for an actor to play a superhero on the big screen. It was an amazing experience shooting some high-octane action scenes for ‘Bhavesh Joshi.’ I really liked the script that talks about a common man and how he deals with problems faced by him.”
Eros international and Phantom Pictures present the film releasing on May 25. It has music by Amit Trivedi and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Watch the trailer here.
