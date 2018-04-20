MUMBAI — Actor Ranbir Kapoor said the notion of masculinity has to be changed to empower women.
Kapoor stated that April 19 while interacting with the media along with Deepika Padukone, Shabana Azmi, and Manish Malhotra.
Kapoor and Padukone walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra at an event organized by Shabana Azmi’s Mijwan Welfare Society.
When asked about his idea of empowering the women of the country and securing equal rights for them, Kapoor said: “I think firstly, we have to change the notion of masculinity.”
“I think the idea which we have in our mind about masculinity... if we could change the feeling of entitlement then that’s the big thing,” he said.
“Once we do that, we should provide a platform to encourage citizens of our country, especially girls and the women. It will then be a great start and I think Mijwan Welfare Society is just about that,” Kapoor added.
Speaking on his experience of walking the ramp with his co-actor and ex-girlfriend Padukone after so long, Kapoor said: “I think the biggest thing is we have come together to walk for Mijwan Welfare Society. That is the bigger picture here so it’s always wonderful to walk for Manish with Deepika and for Shabana aunty and everybody concerned with Mijwan Welfare Society.”
When Padukone was asked about her experience of walking the ramp with Kapoor, she said: “It’s very exciting. This is for the first time I am walking the ramp for the Mijwan fashion show. I started off my career as a model. I walked the ramp many times but this was special. It felt genuine, real and connected.”
“I feel everyone behind the scenes has worked really hard in doing what they do. Not just putting the show together but you can see the work, effort, and craftsmanship,” she said.
The “Padmaavat” actress also said it gives her real joy to see the Mijwan group doing so much to empower women and children.
“I think most importantly, the fact that they have empowered so many women and children give me so much joy and it’s inspiring to see the work they do,” added Padukone.
Kapoor will be seen next in the biopic of actor Sanjay Dutt titled, “Sanju,” directed by Raj Kumar Hirani, and in “Brahmastra,” which is directed by Ayan Mukherji.
