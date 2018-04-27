MUMBAI—Akshay Kumar is well-known for his generous nature, demonstrated by his patronage and support for a range of charities. The most recent campaign to receive his support is the Happy Heart India campaign, which could help children in need across India receive a healthy one.
Launched earlier this month by Kumar himself, the Happy Heart India campaign is a new initiative from the Asian Heart Institute that encourages people to nominate an underprivileged child aged 12 or under, who is in need of heart surgery but does not have the means to access a life-saving intervention.
As the face of the campaign, the star plays a pivotal role in spreading healthy heart habits and encouraging people to nominate those in need. Speaking about the initiative, Kumar said, “I am delighted to take this message of ‘Have the heart to save a heart’ all over India. This campaign is about surgical interventions for the underprivileged, in the spirit of community service.”
On World Health Day, Kumar tweeted: “Happy Heart India, an initiative to help underprivileged children with free heart surgeries. To nominate a child, email happyheartindia.asianheart@ahirc.com . Have a heart, to save a heart ❤💛💚💙💜”
He will be joined as face of the campaign by actress Pooja Chopra, who said, “It’s high time we defined the behaviors and habits we need to adopt if we are to become happy citizens of a hearty India. The age of onset of heart disease is getting younger, and this is a cause for grave concern.”
She also shared her excitement at working with Akshay on the campaign on Twitter: “Absolutely thrilled to be the face of #happyheartindia along with the Super [star] n Super fit @akshaykumar.”
This is not the first time Kumar has supported the Asian Heart Institute. The star has helped to launch previous initiatives including the health and accident insurance scheme for stuntmen and women on film sets and the launch of a CSR initiative.
Well, Kumar is not only a star with a good heart, but he is determined to make sure everyone else has one too.
