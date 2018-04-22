MUMBAI— It has been a tiring experience for the cast and crew shooting for India’s first stoner comedy, “High Jack.” Set against the backdrop of a plane hijack, the shoots of the unusual comedy took place in flights, as the cast and crew of kept flying from city to city within the country.
The entire team kept traveling to new cities almost every week in the month. The journey included three days in Aurangabad, three days in Mumbai, three days in Gujarat and 20 days in Delhi. The film also shot at Mumbai’s Madh Island for four days. Since the shoots happened on real airplane routes, it was exhausting for the cast and crew.
Starring web sensation Sumeet Vyas and “Pyaar Ka Punch Nama” fame Sonnalli Seygall, the stoner comedy is directed by yet another internet sensation, Akarsh Khurrana.
