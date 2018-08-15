MUMBAI — Megastar Amitabh Bachchan said he is honored to be a part of “The President’s Bodyguard,” a documentary on one of the oldest regiments of the Indian Army.
The documentary, produced by National Geographic, is directed by Robin Roy. It tells the story of the President’s Bodyguard, the oldest surviving mounted unit and one of the senior-most regiments of the Indian Army.
The regiment, which has a 245-year-old legacy, is made up of almost 200 soldiers and represents supreme and selfless service.
“I am honored to have been a part of a story and a legacy of over 245 years that truly deserves to be heard,” Big B tweeted Aug. 14 night.
“A story that deserves to be heard by the whole nation... The president has seen it already. Will you?” he added.
President Ram Nath Kovind watched a special screening of the documentary at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Aug. 14.
