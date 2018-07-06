MUMBAI—Earning good reviews from critics and raves from audiences, Rajkumar Hirani’s new blockbuster “Sanju” starring Ranbir Kapoor has been breaking milestones at the box-office, earning over Rs. 200 crore nett in just its first week in India. In North America, it opened in the Top 10, which is extremely rare for Hindi films and has made an astounding $ 4.7 million in only one week.
The incredible process of transforming Ranbir Kapoor into Sanjay Dutt has been revealed by Rajkumar Hirani in this new behind-the-scenes video. watch here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.