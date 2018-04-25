MUMBAI— Fear holds you back, makes you rethink and ultimately stops you from achieving what you are really capable of doing. However, a real hero is someone who fights that fear rather than getting consumed by it, emerging triumphant in whatever he wants to achieve in life, thus inspiring others. The most successful figures of our country have overcome inner fears and social hindrances to succeed.
After cricketers Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Mithali Raj and actors Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra shared their views on the importance of Star Bharat’s ideology “Bhula De Darr, Kuch Alag Kar,” the latest one to lend his weight to the crusade is Hrithik Roshan. Roshan wholeheartedly believes in the inspiring ideology and often expresses the importance of self-belief.
The actor reminisced on how he was discouraged from becoming an actor, but he kept believing in his dreams and earned respect and recognition. Not only did Roshan post the inspiring video on his social media account, but Star Bharat too shared the same to spread the strong message that has so far garnered more than two million views.
Star Bharat, with a line-up of meaningful, inspiring and thought-provoking shows, wants to encourage viewers to chase their dreams, and not let fear stop them from achieving their goals.
