MUMBAI—The evening of Sept. 4 had Hrithik Roshan posting a cryptic tweet, “अब राजा का बेटा राजा नहीं बनेगा...(Now a king’s son will not become a king)” that left Twitterati in a frenzy.
The tweet led to a barrage of guesses by netizens who wondered what the superstar was implying.
Minutes later, Roshan also took to other social media platforms replicating his thoughts in a creative. Roshan’s posts gave fodder for thought to his 50 million-plus followers across social media. His post has not only created immense intrigue but also has his fans excited for a new treat from the superstar.
Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in “Super 30,” based on the life of mathematics wizard Anand Kumar of Bihar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.