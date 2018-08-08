MUMBAI— Hrithik Roshan shared his favorite moments from his home production, “Koi…Mil Gaya” with a heartfelt message as the film clocks 15 years Aug. 8.
Roshan celebrated one of the most memorable and loved characters of his career – Rohit Mehra – the intellectually-challenged guy winning hearts across quarters, in Roshan’s remarkable performance. It also gave us that lovable and utterly cute alien, Jadoo.
In a heartfelt note on Instagram, Roshan stated, “Koi mil gaya gave birth to Krrish, and in a weird way playing Rohit gave birth to a newfound strength in myself.
Rohit helped me understand every single thing I went thru as a boy with a stutter. And made me realize how everything that “is” was simply meant to be.
He helped me understand that strength was not as important as courage. And that it was ok to have weaknesses. And that being ok with your weaknesses in itself was courage.
“Another beautiful thing he taught me is never to assume what other people are thinking. He never did. Never tried to mind read others like we do so often in this age of sms and whatsapp. Rohit took things at face value or based on evidence. A good tip for today’s gen who should know that u can never really communicate the tone while typing the words. Today relationships are sometimes at the mercy of how the typed sentence is interpreted.
“15 years ago jaadu happened in the theaters and another jaadu in my own life. So keep going. Others have said this before, I’m saying it now and you will say it one day looking back at the things that didn’t make sense. It’s all going to work out . I promise.
“On its 15th anniversary, I’m sharing a few of my favorite moments from the film. I want to thank all the people who were part of this amazing journey. Especially my dad n mom. And of course thank you to all of you for the love u gave me. #15yearsofkoimilgaya #itsmagic #itsallgoingtoworkout #jaadu #ipromise.”
The film was 2003’s only super-hit and the biggest grosser and a Golden Jubilee (it ran for 50 weeks). India’s first A-g5rade sci-fi and alien drama was produced and directed from his own story by Rakesh Roshan; it co-starred Rekha and Preity Zinta with senior Roshan in a cameo. Rajesh Roshan scored music.
