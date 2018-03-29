MUMBAI—Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan in a motivational video on his social media account urged children to be fearless and try something different.
On the occasion of his elder son Hrehaan's birthday, Roshan posted the message on Twitter that reads, "To all our sons and daughters and to the child within us, 'Darr se mat Darr' usse age bad, kuch alaag kar."
He also gave an example of a fear he faced earlier in life because of being a guy with six fingers.
Hrithik Roshan is currently in the midst of the shoot of his next film, "Super 30" where he is playing a math teacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.