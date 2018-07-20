MUMBAI—Yash Raj Films’ yet-untitled mega-action entertainer starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor will be shot in some of the most expensive and gorgeous locations overseas.
“When it comes to action and scale, this film will give a huge fight to some of the biggest action thrillers of which Hollywood can ever boast. The film will be shot across 6 countries and 14 world cities and will show for the first time unexplored, breath-taking international locations. Hrithik and Tiger are coming together for the first time on screen and YRF is leaving no stone unturned to mount this action film with a scale like no other,” reveals a source from YRF in a media release.
Director Siddharth Anand confirms, “We want to stand apart and redefine how action films are made. We are shooting in Spain, Georgia, Italy, Portugal and Sweden and of course India. Some of the biggest action sequences will be shot in these countries. We are thrilled to start filming in September.”
He adds, “So far, Portugal, with its beautiful beaches, mountains and historic cities, is unexplored on Hindi film. Sweden will add another dimension to scale as it has hardly been seen in films. While shooting in Italy, we will film at some of the most expensive holiday destinations like Lake Como and the Amalfi Coast.”
Sid reveals that the film will have the highest number of international technicians working on a Hindi film to give the film scale and jaw-dropping action. “Everything in this film is about scale. We have Hrithik and Tiger, so you can imagine they will push their limits do the biggest action sequences that people have seen and we intend to make this film a visual and action spectacle for audiences.” he says.
Well, great, as long as there is a strong emotional base—a must for an action drama to rake in moolah. But then YRF know that well enough after their films, “Dhoom” and “Tiger.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.