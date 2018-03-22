MUMBAI — Actress Ileana D’Cruz has been appointed Tourism Fiji’s brand ambassador for the Indian market. She said the warmth and hospitality there makes her feel like it’s “home.”
Following a successful campaign with D’Cruz in 2017, Tourism Fiji witnessed a spike in interest from Indian travelers for the destination. Now it aims to showcase more of its unique offerings to potential travelers from India through more engagements with the actress.
The actress, known for films like “Barfi!” “Rustom” and the recent, “Raid,” will be travelling to Fiji to experience a wide range of activities next month.
“I’m so happy to be associated with a beautiful country like Fiji. The warmth, hospitality, and love the Fijian people have shown me make me feel like I’m home. I cannot wait to go back and explore more of this lovely paradise,” D’Cruz said in a statement.
Fiji has been receiving a steady positive growth in visitor arrival numbers from India over the past five years. For the year ending December 2017, Fiji saw a 30 percent increase in arrivals from India as compared to 2016.
Faiyaz Siddiq Koya, Fijian Minister for Industry, Trade, Tourism, Lands and Mineral Resources, said: “Fiji and India share an age-old connection with over 40 percent of Fiji’s population being of Indian origin.”
“We celebrate Indian festivals such as Diwali and Ganesh Chaturthi in Fiji, too. Now tourism is fast becoming a key point of connection for both countries. With Ileana D’Cruz as our brand ambassador, we hope to get more Indians to come and experience the diverse and refreshing culture of our island country.”
The destination is known for its water-based activities, adrenaline pumping experiences and cultural offerings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.