MUMBAI—For the first time, the logo of a Hindi film has been made by artisans! The marketing team of “Sui Dhaaga – Made in India” wanted to celebrate the rich and diverse culture of making Indian handicrafts. So the team reached out to local artisans and craftsmen from across the country to create the logo of the film in their unique stitching styles.
“To position our film, we realized that it was just not enough to act like a film marketer. In fact, we had to look at ourselves as a team marketing the art and handicraft culture of our country. With this embodiment of our strategy, we needed an idea that would be the fulcrum of our entire campaign. And what could be a better idea than inviting the artisans of our country to design the logo of our film?” asked Manan Mehta, VP – Marketing and Merchandising, YRF.
Mehta added, “We reached out to 15 uniquely-skilled artists and artist groups across the lengths and breadths of our nation. It has been an exhaustive and most rewarding experience for all of us at YRF. It has taken six months to plan, research and execute our logo in 15 different styles that celebrates our country’s diversity and entrepreneur spirit.”
The logo has been done in the globally-popular Indian hand needlework forms of Kashida and Sozni from Kashmir, colorful Phulkari from Punjab, the intricate threadwork forms Rabari and Mochi Bharat from Gujarat, Phool Patti from Uttar Pradesh and Zardozi work from Lucknow. It has also been created in Rajasthan’s prominent crafts like Aari, Banjara and Gota Patti, Tamil Nadu’s popular Toda style and Karnataka’s Kasuti design.
Traveling towards the east, which constitutes of over 50 percent of the India’s handloom exports, the film's logo has been made in Pipli style from Odisha, handloom work from Assam, and Kantha stitch-work from West Bengal.
By doing this, YRF and their film hope to create awareness of India’s culture among today’s youth, with the impact that it will leave on modern design, fabrics and fashion at large. Interestingly, YRF also chose to release to the logo on National Handloom Day that celebrates the magnificence of Indian handlooms the world over.
A film about finding love and respect through self-reliance, the Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma film has a story that celebrates the spirit of self-reliance. The film’s plot is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy and takes a leaf out of the hugely acclaimed “Make In India” campaign. While Dhawan plays the role of a tailor, Sharma plays an embroiderer in the film.
The National award-winning of director Sharat Kataria and producer Maneesh Sharma team up again after “Dum Laga Ke Haisha” for the entertainer Sui Dhaaga set to release Sep. 28 this year, just before Gandhi Jayanti.
