MUMBAI— French fashion designer Christian Louboutin has built a luxury empire, thanks to his signature stilettos and red-lacquered soles, maybe a favorite on home turf with India's leading ladies. However, our very own Kanika Kapoor, the singer of several popular hits, managed to convince him to do the unthinkable.
The singer was in Paris recently to attend the front row of Sonia Rykiel’s show at the Paris Fashion Week (Haute Couture). She later attended a special intimate dinner hosted by Louboutin as one of his 40 private guests. If that wasn’t all, while in Paris, Kapoor collaborated with him for a magazine exclusive, wherein she not only taught him the lyrics of her iconic song “Baby Doll” but also made him join in for dancing to her 2015 hit “Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan.”
Said Kapoor, “I bought my first ever pair of Loubs going back 15 years as an ecstatic 21-year-old who had just moved to London and had aspired to own a luxury pair of shoes. The red soles were then a rage and still continue to be. Being invited as an influencer at Louboutin’s Paris Couture show this year was an enriching and intimate experience. Christian was a great host, he spent time with each of us individually, showing us the new enviable collection and talking us through his journey. He truly is one of the finest shoe couturiers.”
