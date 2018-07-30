MUMBAI — Taapsee Pannu is happy with the kind of movies she is signing, one foot firmly planted down South, with more than 20 films there in eight years. In Hindi, she has followed up her sparkling 2013 debut, “Chashme Baddoor,” with pithy films like “Baby,” “Pink,” “The Ghazi Attack” and “Naam Shabana” besides “Judwaa 2,” never mind a couple of mistakes like “Running Shaadi.com” and “Dil Juunglee.” Last fortnight has also seen Pannu in an abbreviated role in the biopic, “Soorma.”
Her upcoming films in Hindi are Anurag Kashyap’s “Manmarziyan” with Abhishek Bachchan and Sujoy Ghosh’s “Badla.” But coming up this week is “Mulk,” in which she plays Rishi Kapoor’s defense attorney, a full 180 degree turn from being on the other side of the dock in “Pink.” We meet at the Raheja Classique Club in Mumbai’s suburb of Andheri for our tete-a-tete.
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: How does it feel on-screen to be on the right side of the dock in court after “Pink”?
A: (Laughs): Right now, let me tell you that (Amitabh) Bachchan-sir plays my counsel again after “Pink” in the forthcoming, “Badla!” But the fact is that being a defense attorney for Rishi Kapoor-sir was extremely challenging. I do not check what I have done on the monitor, so I really would not be able to say how I have fared.
But I have never before got such heavy-duty dialogues and punch-lines as in this film! The responsibility is pretty high as people will remember them for long if I have said them well.
Q: So, the court scenes were intimidating in a way?
A: Yes, they were! Like with “Pink,” there was a six-camera setup. I was put in the ring with artistes of the caliber of Rishi Kapoor-sir, Rajat Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana. But for Rishi-sir and me, the others were all theater artistes who thought nothing of memorizing 13 to 14 sheets of dialogues! My one false note could have ruined the scenes!
Also, my biggest stress factor was Ashutosh-sir, who plays the prosecuting attorney. I always thought I spoke Hindi well until I heard him — God! What a way he has with the language, and how beautiful he makes it sound! And most of my lines had to be spoken looking AT him!
Q: So, what did you do?
A: On the first day, I approached Ashutosh-sir and told him that whenever he came in front of me with those piercing eyes, I could only remember his characters in “Dushman” and “Sangharsh!” He started laughing when I told him that I would not be able to remember my lines!
Q: You have a very curious name in the film—Aarti Mohammed.
A: Yes, you will have to watch the film to know why!
Q: How was the experience with director Anubhav Sinha?
A: I have known him for a while. But, honestly, you can keep all of Anubhav’s films on one side, and this one on the other. This one’s so raw, real, there are no songs or glamour. It is closest to what I know of Anubhav, who has strong political and social views. I wonder how he made all those commercial films before!
Q: You have done a film with Bachchan and are doing another. You have also done your second film with Rishi Kapoor. How would you compare them?
A: Rishi-sir is a hot-blooded Punjabi, and to those who do not know him well, his high volume can be so intimidating. But if you catch his frequency, which I did, you can enjoy him. I had already broken the ice with him when we did “Chashme Baddoor.” I think that Bachchan-sir and he are both tired of being treated as special. No one treats them normally, so maybe they enjoy it when I treat them like normal co-stars.
Q: Bachchan appreciates youngsters and says he learns from them. What about Rishi Kapoor?
A: Oh, he was very appreciative, too! I was doing this intense sequence and he was watching me. Before the director said ‘cut!’ he had started clapping!
Q: You had a brief role in “Soorma” and you were barely there in “The Ghazi Attack?”
A: The role does not matter. I take it as a compliment when people complain about the lack of length in my roles, but I so want to be a part of good FILMS. When I have kids, they should know the kind of work their mother did and be proud of me!
Even in the South, I have stopped doing routine films.
Q: But we would like to see you in films like “Judwaa 2” as well.
A: I know! I would like to do one film like that every year, but I am not getting any offers!
Q: Why do you think that South films have a greater connect than Hindi films with the audience?
A: I think that good and bad films are made in both places. The Hindi film industry thinks the South is doing better work, while in the South, they admire the kind of films being tried out in Hindi.
