MUMBAI — Irrfan Khan, who has been away from the city for four months for his treatment, wanted to see his upcoming film, “Karwaan.” As the film’s release date is approaching, Khan wished to see the final edit before it hit the screens.
Producer Ronnie Screwvala arranged a special screening of the road trip film in London at Henry Wood House, a business center. The screening was also attended by Khan’s wife, Sutapa Sikdar. “He seemed happy to see me. His wife and some close friends were also present at the screening. After the film, we spoke about it. He had some minor suggestions for the team but overall, his family and he seemed pretty pleased,” said actor-dialogue writer Hussain Dalal.
Meanwhile, debutant director Akarsh Khurana had informed fans after the trailer came out that the actor was happy with the response it was getting, particularly all the love his character Shaukat has received. “He spoke to me at length after the screening in London and I was happy and relieved with his response and that of his family.”
He went on to add: “At this point, we don’t want to burden him with promotions. His approval and blessings are with us, and that’s all that we need. He sounded good when we spoke and we’re all hoping that he bounces back from this challenging phase soon.”
Sharing memories from the shoot, Khurana declared, “Honestly, with Irrfan sir and Dulquer in the same frame, I often had to remind myself that I was the director and not a fan. The whole shoot felt like a working picnic.” Dulquer Salmaan recently told the media that it was very odd promoting the film without the senior actor.
“Karwaan,” marking the debut of Dulquer Salmaan (in Hindi) and Mithila Palkar, revolves around three oddballs from different walks of life who are thrown together on a bizarre journey that helps them find normalcy in their lives.
The film is slated for release Aug. 3.
