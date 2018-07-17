MUMBAI— On screen, he will be Madhukar Bagla, 19, born and brought up in Udaipur in Rajasthan, “A very ambitious, happy and content guy who is also naïve because he has not seen too much of life. He is a nice kid with a certain kind of innocence, and is head over heels in love with the girl.”
Ishaan Khatter, son of actor parents Rajesh Khattar (this spelling difference in the surname seems to be best explained by the difference between Shahid Kapoor and dad Pankaj Kapur!!) and Neelima Azim, and hence half-brother to Shahid Kapoor, admits that his character in his debut Hindi film “Dhadak” is a departure from what he is in real life. “Most of him I had to discover!” he told India-West.
Gregarious and a shade hyperactive, Ishaan in profile looks quite similar to Shahid’s, and he agrees with his brother on several things.
Like when I ask him whether he is a switch on-switch off actor or prepares and works hard like his brother, Ishaan (it sounds very odd to refer to the full-of-beans youngster by his second name!) asserted, “I definitely believe in putting work and thought into characters. It is very good to be spontaneous, but that’s a quality you can retain even after prep. I tend to make a lot of discoveries when I prep because I am working at cracking something. I think it’s a great virtue.”
Ishaan wholeheartedly adores Shahid in every aspect, stating that he has always guided and led by example. “Like he will never say ‘Do this’ or ‘Don’t do it that way!’” he smiled. “I think he is the first face I remember from early childhood and I love him a lot! Yes, he told me that acting should be honest. There should be no pretense.”
I skipped the predictable question of can we hope to see the brothers together also for the simple reason that they HAVE come together! “I would visit him often on sets. As an eight-year-old, I was on sets of ‘Waah! Life Ho To Aisi’ and eight kids were shooting with him,” recalled Ishaan with a broad grin. “And I just thought that it was blasphemous that I was not among them and told him so! He arranged for me to have a couple of scenes, and since I wanted to be an actor since I can remember, I was very comfortable before the camera!”
So naturally skilled was Ishaan that the director quickly gave scenes written for some of the other kids to him in the film, and his role was extended! As he grew up, acting and dancing became a passion. He watched movies, did a theater course and trained in dance, besides assisting in a couple of films like “Udta Punjab.”
Did he not do a foreign film called “Half Widow?” That is what is written on Wikipedia. “Wikipedia is on drugs!” he chuckled in reply. “That was a Kashmiri film, and I was an assistant on it.”
How did his debut film, the Iranian “Beyond The Clouds” happen? “I was signed first for ‘Dhadak.’ Honey (Trehan)-sir was the casting director of Majid-sir’s film, and he was also casting and second unit director on ‘Udta Punjab.’ It was pre-destined, I think. One day, because the printer had gone wrong, I had come down late to the meeting point, and was kept on base as a punishment!”
He went on, “There was this 12-foot wall that I tried to scale, and an old Punjabi gentleman present there suggested a technique to me, and I did it! I was not aware that Honey-sir was around, watching me. He had seen my 30 minutes of struggle, persistence and determination. And he remembered that when Majid-sir was casting!”
Accepting a world-renowned filmmaker’s film as a debut, said Ishaan, was possible only because of the graciousness of Karan Johar, who put “Dhadak” on hold for him. But how did he get “Dhadak?”
“One day, Shashank (Khaitan, the film’s writer-director) picked me up for a screening of the Marathi film ‘Sairaat’ that he had organized. He let on that he was planning a remake in Hindi and that he wanted me to do the male lead role,” said Ishaan. “I found the film beautiful! I showed it to my mom the next day, and she added that it would be a great responsibility. My brother was happy that I was in the right setup for the right film!”
Ishaan lets on that the director told him not to watch the film repeatedly to avoid undue subconscious influences. He had also changed the setting and characters while keeping the core intact.
“The script was vivid, and we had a lot of readings,” noted Ishaan. “Shashank wanted the Mewari dialect as the background now was Rajasthani. We had two recces each to Udaipur and Jaipur, each of the four of seven days, and Jhanvi (Kapoor, the leading lady) and I also moved around, understanding cultural influences, their mannerisms and mingling freely with the locals.” On the physical front, eyes had to be lightened with contact lenses, hair also needed a lighter touch, ears had to be pierced, and weight put on.
One unique part of the role was that he plays a young father in his debut film. How difficult was that? “It was not particularly tough!” he replied with a grin. “As you say, I was a ‘young father’ and not someone older! The little things, the nuances, like the way you are holding the baby, were important. There was a graph to that as well as the boy is finally five years old when the film ends.”
How would he compare his two directors? “Working with Majidi-sir was enriching beyond belief,” he replies. “As a formative influence, it was something to treasure for the rest of my life! Shashank was different largely as an individual and what he has done so far – making two big hits – is completely different! He is full of zest. Majidi-sir has very strong leadership qualities and is focused like a hawk. His films are deceptively simple but have a lot of thought and are soulful humanist films.”
He went on, “Shashank is young, full of life, volatile, set in what he wants, has his own methods, is strong-willed, and maintains a very positive atmosphere on sets. Majid-sir does not largely prep, he wants it organic and sometimes shoots even without background actors. Shashank prepares with his performances a lot, so we deliver and are out. That is why he has a reputation to finish his films before time!”
What guidance does he ask or get from his parents? “I share a lot more with my mother. She gives me references for good performances. We discuss a lot about cinema and its sub-text, and about the many ways of expression. As a Kathak dancer, she is very expressive. My father, on the other hand, understands the industry better. He is good on the business aspect and a master in voice modulation.”
