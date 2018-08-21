MUMBAI— Fox Star Studios and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari take an innovative marketing route to announce the title of their next film “Panga.” A story about a family that laughs, cries and dreams together and remains by your side to make your dream come true, it stars Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill and Neena Gupta.
The unique teaser has a quote from each of them and some lovely family pictures from real life. We thus get to see the families of Tiwari (known, including Nitesh Tiwari, her illustrious director husband and usually co-writer of her films, and their kids), and also the clans of the three lead artistes.
Set for 2019, the film will, we are sure, continue in the hallowed tradition of the two lovely movies this director has given – “Nil Battey Sannata” and “Bareilly Ki Barfi.”
Watch "Panga" teaser here.
