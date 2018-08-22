MUMBAI— Veteran filmmaker J.P. Dutta believes in making his projects look authentic, and his new war drama after “Border” and “LOC Kargil” – “Paltan” is proof.
The lead characters are mostly based on real-life soldiers who fought in 1967. Arjun Rampal plays the role of Col. Rai Singh, who was commanding a unit at the border outpost at Nathu La when the Chinese attacked. Gurmeet Choudhary plays Captain Prithvi Singh Dagar, who was detailed as the officer in charge of a party ordered to strengthen the wire-laying party opposite the South shoulder at Nathu La.
Harshwardhan Rane plays Major Harbhajan Singh, who bayoneted three Chinese soldiers and then moved forward to silence their light machine-gun, which was firing on the Indian troops, by throwing a hand-grenade. Sonu Sood has stepped into the shoes of Major Bishan Singh, who comes from a traditional Rajput family with an Army background. In April/May 1967, Singh was responsible for taking over the front line to hold Nathu La Pass, and he carried out a detailed reconnaissance with the necessary personnel. At about 5 a.m. one morning, Chinese troops opened fire on Indian soldiers exposed in the open.
The real Bishan Singh is all praises for the makers. “It felt great to watch the trailer of “Paltan.” J.P. Dutta has displayed his sharp intellect and skill of translating real-life battle sequences onto the screen beautifully,” he says. “Such war movies inspire our nation’s youngsters to join the Army and serve the nation. A lot of research has been done to bring to light the real facts, which marked a turning point in the history of the Indian Army after the defeat of 1962.”
Dutta said, “My films are based on the Army and real-life clashes that took place. “Paltan” came to me as a story I didn’t know, and I wondered why it had not been told till now. It was difficult to dramatize and make it as commercial as possible, but I preferred to forgo that and stay as true to events as possible.”
Luv Sinha and Siddhant Kapoor also star in this story of the Indian forces warding off a Chinese infiltration. The film releases on Sept. 7.
