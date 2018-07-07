MUMBAI— After “Border” (1997) and “LOC Kargil” (2003), celebrated filmmaker J.P. Dutta is set to complete India’s biggest war trilogy with his new war drama “Paltan.” The makers shared a special video as the film is inching closer to its release.
Zee Studios and J.P. Dutta Films’ movie has an ensemble cast of Arjun Rampal, Luv Sinha, Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Choudhary, Harshvardhan Rane and Siddhant Kapoor among others.
Based on the Nathu La military clashes of 1967, which took place along the Sikkim border, “Paltan” showcases an untold story of the Indian forces in an intense battle to ward off Chinese infiltration. “Border” and “LOC Kargil” similarly narrated dramatized real stories of the 1971 Longowal combat in the India-Pakistan war, while Kargil narrated the 1999 story.
Dutta returns to direction 12 years after “Umrao Jaan.” Slated to release Sep. 7, the film has music by Anu Malik and lyrics by Javed Akhtar.
