MUMBAI—Jackie Shroff won the best actor award at the 9th Goa State Awards 2018 for a Konkani film, “Soul Curry.” The actor played the role of an arrogant saxophone player named Philip, who loses work due to changing trends in the music world. Shroff has acted in films in over nine languages. More recently, the actor also marked his digital debut with a short film named “Khujli.” On the work front, Shroff will next be seen in the trilingual magnum opus “Saaho” starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor.
On World Thalassemia Day, Shroff also spread awareness about the disease as the face of an NGO, Thalassemics India. Thalassemics India has been working for the care of Thalassemia patients and families for the last 30 years. A seminar involving senior doctors and government officials and also the launch of a host of initiatives in New Delhi had Shroff involved.
