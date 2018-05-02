MUMBAI—Short film “Shunyata,” featuring Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff and directed by Chintan Sarda, has won the best film award at the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival in Delhi.
In the past few months, “Shunyata” has won several awards and nominations internationally. It was a finalist at China’s state-sponsored Micro Youth film exhibition and won the grand jury prize at Best of India Short Film Festival in Los Angeles recently. It also had its debut TV broadcast in Russia after its selection in ECHO BRICS.
“Shunyata” is about Madhur played by Jackie Shroff, who leads a life of regret as a hitman in Mumbai. He tries to stop a kid from getting into the world of crime, something no one did for him when he started out. The film is about second chances and redemption.
Director and writer Sarda is developing a web series in the expanded universe of “Shunyata” with Shroff and is currently looking for production houses and OTT platforms to back the project. He said, “Jackie sir’s character Madhur is the same in the web series, but the story is quite different. It is a matured love story set in the backdrop of the underworld treated stylistically in the noir space.”
Sarda thanked Shroff for putting his faith behind a debut director and the entire crew and cast of “Shunyata,” who worked tirelessly without charging a penny. “We all are surprised by the response the audience, and festival circuit has given us in the past few months. We are completely overwhelmed actually.”
Watch the film here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.