MUMBAI— Jacqueline Fernandez recently put out a story on Instagram, about interacting with schoolgirls, and captioned it “Best part of my Day.”
The actress who was leaving from a shoot was greeted by a group of schoolgirls who gathered around her. Fernandez, by nature bubbly and full of life, loves her fans as much they love her and spent time with them.
Fernandez took to social media to share the special interaction with her young fans. Her Instagram has seen an upward trend towards becoming the fastest growing account among young film celebs.
From sharing pictures of her everyday phenomenon to giving major fitness goals, from treating the fans with her shoot pictures to sharing family photographs, Fernandez has killed it every time.
