MUMBAI— Jacqueline Fernandez has been exploring new places in India as she shoots for “Race 3.” The actress, who recently shot for a romantic song with Salman Khan in Sonmarg and Ladakh, opened up about her experience shooting in extreme weather conditions. While the actress has traveled across the globe for her work commitments, it was only now that she explored this part of India.
Explaining her routine, Fernandez shared, “At 9 am, a convoy of vehicles headed up. I was on the bike, and it took us all day to reach Ladakh as we made unscheduled stops, from coffee stalls to Zero Point. The weather was unforgivable, and it snowed most of the time, but miraculously, when it was time for a shot, it would clear up. The schedule went off smoothly. It was like paradise on earth. This country’s beauty lies in its diversity. We walked a lot, even the location was a 45-minute hike away, but the view was spectacular!”
Fernandez and Salman Khan are teaming up for the second time after creating magic on screen with their sizzling chemistry in the blockbuster “Kick.” Talking about the romantic song they are filming there, Fernandez shared, “All I can say is that it’s super romantic and will resonate with those who are in love and even with others who are yet to fall in love.” Khan has also written the lyrics this time.
Fernandez dons an action avatar for “Race 3”, and the actress has been prepping hard for her action sequences, having undergone rigorous training and extensive workouts for Mixed Martial Arts, kickboxing and other forms to nail the action sequences. She did extensive training of over months for 2 hours daily to master her action moves.
Fernandez shared, “We’ve filmed in amazing locations, in extreme conditions, and some of the stunts that Salman has done are mind-blowing. Even my action sets are larger-than-life, and with Remo’s magic touch, it will be a must-see.”
“Race 3” will mark Jacqueline Fernandez’s second Eid release after “Kick” in 2013.
