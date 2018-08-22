MUMBAI— Can an ideal son also be an ideal husband? What happens when a newly-married woman realizes that her husband is not the man she expected him to be? &TV’s new fiction offering, “Perfect Pati,” which premieres Sept. 3 as a weekday soap, will attempt to answer these questions.
Produced by Filmfarm India Pvt. Ltd., “Perfect Pati” marks the television debut of veteran actress Jaya Prada, who will be essaying Rajyashree Rathod, a dynamic and modern mother-in-law. Television actor Ayush Anand essays the role of her son, the stylish but grey-tinted Pushkar Rathod, while Sayali Sanjeev will play the small-town girl Vidhita Rajawat, he marries.
Set against the backdrop of Rajasthan, “Perfect Pati” will take viewers through the life of Vidhita, who like many young girls, envisions an idealistic image of her prospective partner. Her approach towards life and situations is in complete contrast to that of Pushkar’s, a rich, attractive and aggressively over-protective man. As the story progresses, Vidhita is in for a rollercoaster ride when her marriage with Pushkar leads to a ‘not so perfect’ married life, causing her to deal with various unexpected ups and downs. The narrative touches upon how Rajyashree successfully manages the roles of both being a mother and mother-in-law.
Vishnu Shankar, head of &TV, said, “Our attempt is to present narratives that highlight the evolving mindset of new India. Our latest addition to this portfolio is ‘Perfect Pati’ that provides a fresh perspective to the portrayal of a mother-in-law on screen and highlights how the daughter-in-law, being a woman of today, deals with her life choices.”
He went on, “While we are proud to introduce a strong concept that will prove to be a catalyst of change, we are equally excited that we have a personality of the stature of Jaya Prada leading it. We are positive viewers will appreciate this new offering from our end.”
Rupali Guha, producer, Filmfarm India Pvt. Ltd., said, “The concept is quite fresh and contemporary with an extremely relatable narrative. The show highlights the emphasis put into finding the perfect ‘bahu’ with set parameters of how an ideal daughter-in-law should be for the son of the house. But very little or no attention is given to whether that son deserves a perfect wife. The show aims to create a change in the way society looks at the entire process of marriage in India, I hope this show is accepted by the audience and broadens its perspectives.”
Speaking about her first stint on the small screen, Jaya Prada said, “The character of Rajyashree Rathod will redefine the way a mother-in-law is usually portrayed on Indian television. She is a confident and dynamic woman who will be seen juggling various responsibilities, be it her family business, social work or running a household. She shows her mettle when faced with the difficult decision of choosing between right and wrong. I’m glad that &TV offered me such a progressive character to essay to begin a new chapter in my professional life.”
