MUMBAI— Ekta Kapoor shared a heart-touching monologue by dad Jeetendra as a part of the marketing for her new web series “Home.” This could be termed the veteran actor’s ‘First Home’ Video!
The one-minute-long monologue showcases Jeetendra taking a trip down memory lane by visiting his first-ever house in Mumbai, in a chawl (a cluster of apartments with common amenities) near Girgaum Portuguese Church in South Mumbai. The veteran actor went emotional reminiscing about life in his first home.
Ekta Kapoor took to Twitter, sharing the video captioning, “My hero my dad my HOME! We launch our most special show campaign with my dad at d place he calls #MyHOME ! Send in ur photos or videos n we will share d best ones #MyHOME #ALTBalajiOriginal @altbalaji.”
ALT Balaji's new web series “Home” dwells upon the story of a family struggling to fight for their home against corrupt builders. The 12-episode show will stream on the ALTBalaji App and the website from Aug. 29.
