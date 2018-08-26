MUMBAI—Ever since his breakthrough in 1996 with “Maachis,” Jimmy Sheirgill has been one of our most dependable all-rounders. An actor par excellence at everything he does, his first hit as a leading man was “Mohabbatein” in 2000. But very soon, we got to watch a different and new shade of Jimmy each time – in films as memorable for his work as “Haasil” (2003), “Munna Bhai MBBS” (2003), “A Wednesday!” (2008) and others.
For Jimmy, repetition is anathema, but paradoxically, he loves doing sequels, because he says, “Once a story or character get a lot of love, as an actor, I too want to take it to the next level.” A few weeks back, Jimmy, who effortlessly tends to overshadow co-stars given half a chance, did “Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3” as the suave Saheb. This week, he reprises his well-loved Daman Singh Bagga from “Happy Bhag Jayegi” (2016) in its sequel, “Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi.” And in this film, he steals the show with his classic poker-faced comedy.
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: What is the best thing about “Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi?”
A: That Mudassar Aziz, the writer-director, never planned this movie even after the first film’s success. He was working on something for four or five months when an idea hit him suddenly. People like these do not start on sequels unless they crack something really good while keeping the concept the same. Aanand L. Rai, who has also produced AND directed the “Tanu Weds Manu” franchise with me besides this one, will never work on “Tanu 3” unless there is a definite story.
When Mudassar narrated this story, I told him to leave everything else and do this! To answer your question in short, at the end of the day it is about what is there on paper. As a script for an actor or for a producer who has not made Part 1, I will choose the second part over the first.
Q: Aanand L. Rai’s films – be it the “Tanu…” franchise or this – always see you lose the girl. Rai joked to me at the music launch that when you lose the girl, he makes the money!
A (Smiles): He always offers me a choice between a girl and solid punch-lines. I tell him to keep the girl and give me the dialogues! Ladki le lo, punchlines de do, I say!
Q: We have not seen you for years in a completely youthful romance like “Mohabbatein,” or “Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai.”
A: Even I want to see myself in a totally romantic role! Seriously, I did get a few offers, but they were all the done-to-death kinds. But one thing I learned early was that my definition or image after these two films was becoming like a “loverboy” or a “chocolate hero.” That’s when I said to myself, “I must get out of this unless after four years I will have no work at all!”
Then people would run away when they came to offer me the main lead, and I would ask them to let me do another meatier ‘side’ role in the film. They would call me crazy!
But that madness was always there in me. I think that has given me the longevity. When the branding is “Yeh kuchh bhi kar lega (He will be able to do any role),” interesting things come to you.
Q: And so you got “Haasil” and “Munna Bhai MBBS.”
A: Yes, and THAT is the real fun in acting. You should not be easily able to make out that it is the same guy doing all different things, from the docile guy in “Munna Bhai MBBS” to the angry man in “A Wednesday!” This year, I began as the evil guy in “Mukkabaaz,” then “Saheb…” and finally this chhichhora (ordinary guy) in “Happy…” and I have really enjoyed them all.
Q: Which are the types of roles that really excite you?
A: I have done too many serious roles of late, and the hard work for them attracts praise, but I personally enjoy shooting the lighter roles, and want to do more, as “Happy…” came to me after many years.
I like to do something out of my comfort zone, something I have never done before. When Mudassar approached me for the first “Happy…,” he was completely sure that I was going to turn him down!
Q: You blend into everything, and are a big star in Punjabi films. Would you say that you are still underrated?
A: I love that word! (Smiles) I take it as a huge compliment. I like to hear “Jimmy issko khaa gaya, Jimmy ussko khaa gaya (Jimmy overshadowed X or Y)! But I tell them to go easy, because if such thoughts get around, actors may not want to work with me! (Smiles again). At the time of “Maachis,” I asked God to let people never call me a bad actor, that’s all. I believe that whatever you ask of God should be done after lots of due thought. I think I am blessed because that is one description people have never used!
Q: We have seen you angry, intense, funny, romantic and more. Which of these shades is closest to the real Jimmy?
A: I think all of them are. Some base must always be there within me from which I can draw shades. In college, I was an angry young man and so on. Aur humne itni aandhiyaan dekhi hai (In life, I have faced so many storms).
Q: And how have you maintained yourself so well? You barely look older than when you started out.
A: People give me such roles that make me look the same! (Smiles) On a personal level, I only maintain discipline, like running for 30 minutes, morning yoga and a good routine.
Q: How is your career in Punjabi films going?
A: I usually do one film there in the winter, as the season is good and visually the film looks better. Most Punjabi films that ran would be comedies, but slowly things are changing there and the audience is waking up to fresh concepts.
Q: What else is coming from you?
A: Right now, nothing. In-between my mainstream Hindi and Punjabi work, I like to do small experimental films, which are interesting and offer me something I have never done. I take these films as a workshop that I must check out and do for my personal satisfaction as an actor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.