MUMBAI— John Abraham is known for doing his stunts. The actor refused to use a body-double for the self-flagellation sequence in the song, “Tajdar-E-Haram.” While depicting a ritual performed during Muharram, John suffered injuries.
Recollecting the four-day shoot in Wadala in central Mumbai, director Milap Zaveri said, “We had to use real knives because the audience would be able to tell the fake ones from the real. By the fourth take, John had suffered multiple cuts. Since he had makeup on, we did not realize that he was bleeding. It was only after we had canned the shot that he rushed to get medical help.” Being a professional that he is, Abraham even shot an action scene after the song was wrapped.
“Satyameva Jayate” also stars Aisha Sharma (Neha Sharma’s sister), Manoj Bajpayee and Amruta “Raazi” Khanvilkar. The film produced by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment is slated to release Aug. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.