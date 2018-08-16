MUMBAI—On the occasion of Independence Day, Mumbai’s Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital has taken an initiative to make children go free from cardiac ailments by organizing a Free Pediatric Cardiac Camp on the hospital premises.
On the second day of the camp, John Abraham visited the hospital to support the cause. He was overwhelmed with the response for the cardiac screening and also spent time meeting patients.
Ness Wadia, managing director, Wadia Group, Omprakash Shete, chief, Chief Minister’s Medical Assistance Cell, Mantralaya and Dr. Minnie Bodhanwala, CEO, Wadia Hospital and more than 100 parents with their kids were present during the inauguration ceremony Aug. 13.
“I am happy to inaugurate the free cardiac screening camps for children during Independence Day,” said Wadia. “Our effort is to provide affordable, quality treatment to all kids coming at Wadia Hospital! This is yet another initiative that we are doing. With the continued support of the government, we hope to launch many more of such initiatives.”
Dr. Minnie Bodhanwala, CEO, Wadia Hospitals, stated,” We are thankful that John came to our hospital to support our cause and motivate us.” Abraham visited the hospital on Aug. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.