MUMBAI—It’s been 15 years since he has been around. The beginning was great (“Jism”), but it is only from the May 2018 “Parmanu” that John Abraham is considered a force to reckon with. And things have never been better, after his second consecutive solo film, “Satyameva Jayate,” has also won the box-office race.
Abraham is in a different space now – extra-confident, extra-thankful to the media and his audience, and gung-ho about his career. He celebrated the success of “Parmanu” with a small party but refused to do the same with “Satyameva Jayate” because of the floods that devastated Kerala. And he would rather focus on the future, thank you.
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: The director, Milap Zaveri, said you asked for 48 hours to accept “Satyameva Jayate” though you liked the role and narration.
A: Yes, I wanted to react organically to what seemed like a special script. I was told Manoj Bajpayee, the other protagonist, took two minutes to accept the film. My development head Sanjukta Chawla Shaikh was also present at the narration. All my scripts, whether for my banner’s films or outside movies, are jointly whetted by us.
Q: What did you like in “Satyameva…”?
A: That it was a pure commercial film, which used to be common in the past but is a rarity now. It tackled a serious issue like corruption. Girls are frequently looked at by men who mentally are disrobing them. They want to hit the guy. My character does it! Animals are ill-treated. One of the best scenes in the film is with a puppy. So far as the people’s angst against these evils is concerned, the script was aspirational.
Q: Milap had given two big flops, “Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai” and “Mastizaade.”
A: Except for Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan today, most actors fear failure and so work only with A-list directors. I do not fear failure. I signed Shoojit Sircar for “Vicky Donor” when all he had to show was “Yahaan.” My “Parmanu” director Abhishek Sharma had given two flops. Kabir Khan was only known as a documentary filmmaker when I made “Kabul Express.”
I do play safe – but on content! I go by gut and intuition there. I do not ask five people how they think a script that come to me is. I do not go by trends. In fact, if everyone is doing a sports biopic today, I will NOT do it! The moment patriotic films go into overdrive, I will stop doing them as well. If you see my filmography, there are “No Smoking,” “Jism,” “Saaya,” “Kabul Express,” “Dostana” – all very different movies, so I have mostly not done the regular kind of films.
Q: Any films that you have regretted?
A: There are very few. I was too new and young to understand when I was told to accept “Lakeer.” This 2004 film also starred Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty and Sohail Khan – and we four hulks were made to dance! Then there was “Baabul” that I was told was a big format commercial film.
Q: You have a special rapport with Akshay Kumar, with whom your had a co-release now in “Gold.” When will we get to see both of you together after “Garam Masala,” “Desi Boyz” and “Housefull 2”?
A: We share the same lifestyle, get along famously, and our physicality and mindsets match. We both don’t like to party, though I have nothing against those who do. The loud music gives me migraine, like Akshay I don’t drink, we like to sleep early and wake up early. Also, though I am a friendly guy, I can’t speak to everyone in a fancy dress who comes in a fancy car! That’s not my world. My world is of real people, who come without bodyguards!
Akshay and I are not only very comfortable with each other, but we love spending with each other. Hopefully, we will work together soon. Though he seems to have some 85 films on hand! (Grins)
Q: When does a co-star become a friend?
A: When you can pick up the phone, call him or her and talk about anything, not work! Akshay and I speak generally.
Q: Why do you think you have been taken seriously only after “Parmanu?”
A: First, I was considered all body and face, I was smart, was a marketing guy, and so I sold that! Then I realized that I was not getting the kind of films I wanted to do, which is why I turned producer. My first production “Vicky Donor” did not even star me, but after that “Madras Café” did. “Parmanu”’s script made me proud. If it is cool to be an Indian today, it is because of the Pokhran tests. I wanted to make it.
Q: We can also say that your acting has improved.
A: Steven Spielberg once told me that there were no good or bad actors, only good or bad directors. I am a director’s actor too, and my performances depend a lot on them. Also, you will notice that if the script is very good, my performance is engaging. So, if the actor is the horse, the director is the jockey, unless it is a Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan, who largely play themselves in their movies.
Finally, I am getting good films. And I am being taken seriously both as an actor and a producer.
Q: Which are some of the films you enjoyed doing in the past?
A: I loved “Jism,” “Zinda,” “Taxi No. 9-2-1-1,” “Dostana,” “New York,” Garam Masala,” “Madhoshi” and some others. Objectively, I find they have better performances from me.
Q: “Parmanu” ran past the 75th day. That is almost like the old 100-day runs.
A: I am really happy and grateful. At a time when films do not run for two weeks or when films open huge but nosedive on Monday, I am proud of opening slow and growing big. For me, the second-weekend collection should be on par with the first week, which happened with “Madras Café,’ “Vicky Donor” and “Parmanu.”
That means simply that the word-of-mouth is so strong, and since ticket rates are less in week two, it also means more footfalls actually!
Q: How do you look at the future with “RAW” and other films coming up?
A: My best five years are going to start now. I feel empowered as a producer. I have no grudges against those who ran me down. I am only interested in my work. The films I have been doing now were being researched for three years, so three years of work can only give you the best. Whether the films do 20 crore, 50 crore or more, you guys will walk out saying that the film was good.
And as a producer, JA Entertainment must be bigger than John. I want to make another film with Ayushmann after “Vicky Donor,” to work with Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan and more. I love working as a producer, it is creative, and a film is your baby. I have given birth to “Parmanu,” seen it grow, seen people calling it “accha baccha (good kid) and feel proud as a parent would.
Q: Will you direct films as well?
A: That is one calling I do have, but I have no idea when I will take it up. But I will, definitely.
