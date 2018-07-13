MUMBAI—It was a different kind of a celebration for Sandeep Singh when he boarded the Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi Express from Chandigarh, 12 years after he was shot in an accident by a sub-inspector. Singh was then on his way to join the national team traveling for the World Cup to Germany in 2006.
Singh has finally overcome his phobia of traveling in trains after the episode that changed his life forever. Diljit Dosanjh, who plays his role in “Soorma,” joined him on this journey along with Singh’s elder brother Bikramjeet Singh. It was quite an emotional ride for Bikram as well, who was left in tears while his younger brother re-lived moments from his past once again. Bikram had dropped Sandeep at the station that day, and he was the one who had received the news of his brother’s accident a few hours later.
The hockey player has definitely won the battle, but the incident was still fresh in Singh’s mind. However, ahead of his biopic release, the hockey ace traveled in a train for the film’s promotions.
Singh took to Twitter and posted pictures from the train and tweeted, “Feel blessed coz I have my three brothers @diljitdosanjh #bikram pajji and we three miss our fourth brother @Imangadbedi love you always. feel amazing after long traveling in train.”
“Soorma” was deliberately shot in Singh’s hometown Shahabad as director Shaad Ali was keen on capturing the real essence of his journey.
