MUMBAI—Kajol launched the poster of her Hindi comeback film “Helicopter Eela” in London and kickstarted its promotions. The superstar returns to the big screen with “Helicopter Eela,” which release worldwide on Sep. 14. She had last starred in “VIP 2” in 2017, which was a South film dubbed in Hindi.
With the tagline “She is here, there and everywhere,” we see Kajol in “…Eela” play a controlling and possessive mother! Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, it is a story of a single mother and an aspiring singer who gives up all her dreams to raise her only child, played by National award-winning actor Riddhi Sen.
Her son, who is a typical young millennial, doesn’t want his mother’s life to revolve around him. Being an over-protective mother, she decides to join her son’s college, a move that results in a backlash because of her invading the son’s privacy.
Said the actress, “As a mother, I felt a real connection with Eela’s character. She loves her son unconditionally and has built her life around him. But as he grows up, she finds herself becoming more and more dispensable. She has also put her life and dreams on hold like so many mothers do. This is a lifelike situation that so many women face once their kids grow up. In a way, “Helicopter Eela” is a coming-of-age film, but more for Eela than for her son!”
Director Sarkar said, “The story will make you fall in love with this mother-son duo! I hope the audience enjoys the film as much as we enjoyed making it.”
Produced by Ajay Devgn, the film has music by Amit Trivedi. And Devgn added, “I was drawn to the story of this loving but difficult relationship between a mother and son. The script told a beautiful story, of a journey that all parents face, but it is even more true about mothers and their sons. The characters played by Kajol and Riddhi Sen are extremely strong, and they will have an astonishing connect with the audience across the globe.” The film will be distributed internationally by Eros International.
Meanwhile, buzz becomes stronger that Kajol will also play the female lead in the next Devgn home production “Tanaji: The Unsung Warrior,” whose first look was revealed nearly a year ago. If that is true, the real-life husband and wife will share screen space eight years after “Toonpur Ka SuperHero” produced by Devgn’s associate Kumar Mangat Pathak in 2010. Although a war film, it also focuses on the relationship between the Maratha warrior and his wife, and Kajol’s Marathi parentage from her maternal side can be an added asset.
