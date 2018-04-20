MUMBAI — The 19-year-old Bengali actor Riddhi Sen recently won the 65th National Film Award for ‘Best Actor’ for the film, “Nagarkirtan.” Sen will also be seen in Pradeep Sarkar’s directorial venture, “Eela,” as Kajol’s son.
Sen took up theatre at a very early age. Ajay Devgn launched him in “Parched” and Sen has also worked in “Kahaani,” and other films besides “Open The Bioscope,” a Bengali film directed by Anindya Chatterjee.
After the announcement of the National Film Awards, Kajol took to Twitter to show her love towards her on-screen son. She tweeted, “My virtual son from Eela wins a national award for his Bengali film Nagarkirtan. Awesomesauce Riddhi Sen!”
“Kajol ma’am even arranged for a cake for me on the set to celebrate my National Award win,” said Sen, gleefully.
