MUMBAI—Actress and filmmaker Mohit Suri’s sister Smilie Suri, who was in news because of her pole dancing some years back, is now having another new way of staying fit and healthy. The fitness-conscious actor loves to explore all the possible ways to stay fit, and her current obsession is Rope Mallakhamb or anti-gravity yoga. She is learning it at Shree Samartha Vyayam Mandir, Dadar from renowned Guru Uday V. Deshpande.
This fitness fad is slowly becoming the talk of the town, and Ms. Suri now wants to spread the news and educate people about the wonderful benefits of the fitness program.
Suri is organizing Shakti Pole Camp to be held in May 2018. “I will be conducting the training on Pole Mallakhamb and Rope Mallakhamb in this camp. It is especially meant for the Women Empowerment and for awakening of Women’s Inner Shakti. It is best way to release stress, make the mind more calm, and be at peace,” she said.
