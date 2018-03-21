MUMBAI — Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut March 21 reacted to her name being brought up in the Thane Call Detail Record (CDR) case, saying proper investigation must be done before drawing assumptions.
According to reports, Ranaut’s name has cropped up in the Call Detail Records scam. The actress is said to have messaged actor Hrithik Roshan’s number to lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, and it is being investigated whether the lawyer had sourced Roshan’s CDR as well.
In response to this, Ranaut said in a statement: “When we respond to a notice, we give all details to lawyer. To assume that these details were used to violate law and make statements based on that assumption and defame an artiste is super lame on Abhishek Trimukhe’s part.”
“Proper investigation should be carried out before making assumptions,” she said.
Last week Rizwan Siddiqui was arrested for investigations regarding his other celebrity client, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who came under the lens of the Thane police for allegedly spying on his wife.
