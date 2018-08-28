MUMBAI—Actor Sonu Sood says the makers of "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi" have tweaked the script of the historical biopic because of his new look for the film "Simmba."
Sood will be seen playing a grey character in Rohit Shetty's "Simmba," and has grown a beard as part of his look. But the actor sports a clean-shaven look in "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi."
According to a source, Sood has to shoot few scenes of "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi." The makers of the film have come out with a way to adjust his new look in the narrative.
"I have to sport a beard for 'Simmba' and also simultaneously shoot for the patchwork left for 'Manikarnika...'," Sonu Sood said in a statement to IANS.
"To avoid any continuity problem, the makers of 'Manikarnika...' decided to tweak the script," he added.
Directed by Krish, "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi" tells story of Rani Laxmibai. Sonu Sood will be seen as a warrior in the film, backed by Zee Studios and producer Kamal Jain.
"Since Sonu plays a warrior in the movie, his character would return after couple of years with beard to avoid continuity problem," the source said.
"Manikarnika-The Queen of Jhansi," also starring Kangana Ranaut, is slated to release on Jan. 25, 2019.
