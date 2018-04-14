MUMBAI—Actress Kangana Ranaut says she is not on social media because she finds it very consuming.
Ranaut expressed her thought on social media when she became part of TV show "Vh1 Inside Access", a statement to IANS said.
"I am not on social media for many reasons and one of them is that I feel it's so consuming. People tell me, open an account because some of them can be brand queries, and they want you on social media; it's mandatory," she said.
"Sometimes your agents tell you open an account and don't post, or let us post. That's not okay with me, because I have not done anything in my life where I am not involved. I can't imagine the fact that I am being dishonest on some level that someone else is pretending to be me.
"I am faking that with millions of people and its sort of having a fake relationship."
On the work front, she is busy with "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi" and will also star in "Mental Hai Kya."
