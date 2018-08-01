MUMBAI— The film “Chalo Jeete Hain” has seen a never-witnessed film screening in Mumbai. The show on Jul. 29 saw the Who’s Who of the entertainment, corporate, and political world present. The film is inspired by a childhood incident in the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is produced by Mahaveer Jain and Bhushan Kumar and directed by Mangesh Hadawale.
Amit Shah (national president, BJP) and Devendra Fadnavis, chief minister of Maharashtra, finance minister Piyush Goyal, Sachin Tendulkar, Mukesh Ambani, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Aanand L. Rao, Ajay Piramal, Kumaramanglam Birla, Sajjan Jindal, Uday Shankar , Deepak Parikh, Gautam Singhania, Motilal Oswal and Prasoon Joshi and many more prominent personalities were present.
Said Ambani said, “It’s a very inspiring movie, I’m touched with the message of the film. Everyone should watch this film.” Shah felt that the movie will continue living on our hearts forever.
Tendulkar observed, “The learning from this movie is that adversities and challenges are faced by all of us. The people who inspire millions do not always have the best of everything, but whatever they have, they make the best of it. That is the greatest message. There is a good learning and message for all of us from respected Prime Minister Modi-ji’s childhood story. He followed what his heart told him, and the results have been great, and that is what the message is from this movie. I am sure it will have a huge impact for a number of generations to come, and we will take all the positives out of this movie.”
Ranaut said, “The film is well-made, and it’s just not about one individual but all of us. We as a society need to come together.” The CM added, “Today, I am deeply inspired by this film. This film has also thrown light on what all shaped the inner core and personality of our Prime Minister in his formative years and how he thought for others when he himself did not have enough. I am positive that there is some learning in it for all of us from this film because it is bound to inspire anyone who watches it. I would like to congratulate the cast and crew.”
Presenter and producer Jain said, “A Young Naru has become our PM now, but since the last 50 years, he is still living his life for us, not for himself but for others, for our country. That’s what inspired us to make this film.”
The film was screened on Jul. 29 across all Star TV networks and Hotstar.
