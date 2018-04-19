MUMBAI—There is hope for Rajkumar Hirani, Rakesh Roshan and Rohit Shetty now—an Indian filmmaker has made it to the rare Madame Tussaud’s list! Of course, it is also possible that Tussaud’s do not know the names and achievements of Raj Kapoor, V. Shantaram, Mehboob Khan, Guru Dutt, Bimal Roy, Hrishikesh Mukherjee, B.R. Chopra, L.V. Prasad and later whizkids like Yash Chopra, Manmohan Desai and S.S. Rajamouli! AND other legends from Maharashtra, Bengal, the South and elsewhere.
As of now, while actors, sportspersons and other dignitaries get to have their wax replicas, a Hindi filmmaker has never had his statue. Joining his peers, Karan Johar will now have his wax statue at Madame Tussauds later this year. Johar’s debut directorial, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” will complete 20 years this year, and he will be the first-ever filmmaking attraction.
Additionally, Johar’s figure will not just be launched in one city but will simultaneously head out on tour across Asia to give his many fans across the world a chance to experience him being waxed. The procedures have begun and the figure will be ready in six months.
Johar has been, in chronological order, writer-director, producer and actor, though one may argue that he began his career in a two-bit role in “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” (1995), in which he also assisted Aditya Chopra.
Meanwhile, Karan Johar has plenty of projects as a producer this year. The filmmaker is co-producer of “Raazi,” Ranveer Singh’s “Simmba,” (both 2018 releases, the “Brahmastra” trilogy and “Kalank.”
As director, he has directed six films, two super-hits, one success, and three films that were successful internationally but did not do well in India. As a producer, he has notable films like “Dostana” (2008), “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewaani” (2013) and “2 States” (2014) in a list of many. As actor, he has been liked for his work in two fiascos, “Bombay Velvet” and “Welcome To New York.” He has also authored his autobiography and hosted the television show “Koffee With Karan” and other live shows and events.
