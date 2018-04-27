MUMBAI—Karan Johar introduced the 6 Pack Band 2.0 for mental disability awareness with Y-Films and the Brooke Bond Red Label (tea) brand Apr. 26 at YRF Studios. These specially-abled teens launched their first single “Jhakkad Pakkad Dance” in the Autism Awareness Month worldwide. The song was composed by Shameer Tandon and written by Kumaar. The band comprises Ananya Halarnkar, Anjali Ramesh, Maitreya Matale, Paarth Padhye, Prerna Agarwal and Rishaan Patil, son of Ashish Patil, Head, Y-Films.
After India’s first transgender band, the Brooke Bond Red Label 6 Pack Band, arrived in 2016, winning millions of hearts across the globe and became India’s most awarded campaign ever, comes this new mission. In its 2nd edition, the 6 Pack Band 2.0 focuses on the important theme of Mental Health & Disability. Producer-director-author-host-actor Karan Johar joins this cause to change the way we perceive children with different abilities, especially mentioning geniuses who were autistic, like Mozart, Newton, Einstein and Michelangelo.
Incidentally, Johar returns to the Yash Raj Films after 23 years – he last assisted Aditya Chopra in “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge” and did a small role in it as well.
India’s 1st “Isspeshal” Band, the 6 Pack Band 2.0, comprises six teens between the ages of 13 to 18 (3 girls and three boys) with special needs but incredible music skills, drive and passion. Their spirit, their infectious energy, their resolve and their life stories are extremely inspiring. The single has been conceived and produced by Ashish Patil and curated by Shameer Tandon. They’re here to show the world that no disability can hold you back if given the right kind of love and support.
Given the extensive research he did on autism for his film “My Name Is Khan,” Karan Johar has deeply invested into his support for the cause. As April is also Autism Awareness Month worldwide, the band’s launch becomes even more special. Johar said, “It’s so wonderful to see these young, super-talented kids come together to create something so epic. I’m excited to be a part of something I know will not only change you and me but also has the power to change the world. I can’t wait to see what these kids do now, for they are here to conquer the world with their talent!”
Patil added, “Y-Films has always created content that does more than just entertain. Be it for gender equality, LGBTQ support or Sex Education, we’ve been at the forefront in getting these important messages across in the most fun manner. Being a special needs parent myself, the theme of mental health and disability is very, very close to my heart. I know what one goes through as the world judges these kids day in and day out. But I’ve also learnt from my son how to take that with a smile, to accept everyone as they are and to spread happiness unconditionally. With 6 Pack Band 2.0, we really hope to show everyone how these kids are the missing puzzle pieces this world needs to complete itself!”
The band’s curator Shameer Tandon said, “I am elated to be part of this path-breaking journey of 6 Pack Band 2.0 with Y-Films. Last year, along with Ashish Patil, we set out to enable a life-altering experience for the LGBT community, which took us all the way to perform at the Cannes festival. This year our focus is mental health awareness. Rarely does one get an opportunity to nurture innocent and raw talent in these truly special children. Music is a universal language they say; these kids beautifully connect the notes with their voice. There’s lot one can learn about life from them, like the ability to stay immersed in every task with a smile.”
Shiva Krishnamurthy, General Manager, Beverages, Hindustan Unilever added, “Brooke Bond Red Label stands for inclusiveness. We encourage people to overcome their prejudices and find common ground with fellow human beings over a steaming cup of Red Label chai! A delightful way of doing this has been our partnership with YRF. We are back with India’s most special band. We hope that our talented band members receive love this time around as well.”
Prasanth Kumar, Mindshare CEO, South Asia, Middle-East & Africa, said, “As we continue this journey, we are back with ‘6 Pack Band 2.0’ that is a collaboration between Team Mindshare and Y-Films. This would continue to focus on some important and pertinent social issues and how the world needs to be more accommodating and inclusive. We as Mindshare have believed in this journey, and we are at it working together to make this another delightful experience. It’s been motivating for all of us as we also saw many of the global recognition (Glass Lions Grand Prix at Cannes) blessing all of us. The work for Brooke Bond Red Label ‘6 Pack 2.0’ is in resonance with the brand ethos of Brooke Bond Red label that has always stood for inclusion and partners the campaign. BBRL 6 Pack band 2.0 addresses social ostracism of people with mental disability, thereby making the world a more welcoming place for all. Here’s to more power and full throttle to the #ISSPESHAL6!”
The band’s first single, ‘Jhakkad Pakkad Dance’ celebrates life. It showcases how we all need to shed our ignorance and our inhibitions, learn to accept everyone as they are and dance like no one’s watching. Shot all over the city, it shows the band having a blast as they perform without a care in the world. The video has been directed by Adil Shaikh.
Mental health and disability is a matter of critical importance as the WHO estimates that almost 20 percent of the world’s population needs some form of medical intervention. Almost 80 percent of cases go untreated for at least the first 12 months due to the stigma associated. Specifically, 1 in 68 children are affected by autism, with the condition being five times more prevalent in boys than girls. This campaign hopes to create much more awareness, conversations and hopefully impact about this important theme over the six songs and six music videos that it will release over the next six months.
