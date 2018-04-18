MUMBAI—Director Abhishek Varman, who helmed “2 States,” a 100 crore-plus grossing hit in 2014, is finally directing his next film. Putting all speculations to rest, the epic drama set in the 1940s is titled “Kalank.” The film, which was incepted 15 years ago by Karan Johar for his dad Yash Johar will be released a year from now on Apr. 19, 2019.
“Kalank” has an ensemble cast of Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. This film also marks the collaboration of Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment - Dharma and NGE had collaborated on “2 States.”
Confirming this, Johar said, “This film has been an emotional journey for me! A germ of an idea that I had nearly 15 years ago...a film that was in a pre-production stage helmed by my father, I am now proud to pass it onto the extremely capable and visionary hands of our director Abhishek Varman! A beautifully-structured story by Shibani Bathija and an exceptionally fluid narrative and screenplay by Abhishek himself.”
Sajid Nadiadwala added, “Apr. 18, 2014 was the day “2 States” released. Four years to the date later,”Kalank” begins its journey...this multi-star film with a story will cross all borders, under the capable direction of Abhishek Varman. It is historic in the true sense of the word...I am genuinely happy to be back with Fox Star and Karan Johar…this film is special to all of us!!”
Varun Dhawan also said that the film was special as it meant so much to his mentor Johar, who was to direct it originally, 15 years ago.
Vijay Singh of Fox Star Studios stated, “Our creative and strategic partnership with Dharma Production and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the powerhouses of the industry has been successful and rewarding. Our association with Dharma gave us an excellent opportunity to be associated with 100 crore films like ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ and ‘Ae Dil Hain Mushkil’ and with NGE we presented back-to-back blockbusters ‘Judwaa 2’ and ‘Baaghi 2.’ With Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala coming together, it will be a path-breaker and great team to work."
The film will go on floors by the end of April. While Dixit has replaced Sridevi, Dutt was rumored to have been out of the film due to his past relationship with the replacement actress. But it is clear that this was just a rumor.
Pritam scores music for the magnum opus and said that he was approached for “2 States” but was too busy to take it on then. Director Abhishek Varman, incidentally, is the son of illustrious art director R. Varman, who quit working many years ago.
