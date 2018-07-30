MUMBAI — Karan Johar’s production, “Student Of The Year 2,” will now release May 10, 2019, instead of Nov. 23 this year.
Johar tweeted July 30: “There is a new date for ‘SOTY 2’! The admissions are now in summer 2019!”
“May 10, 2019! Summer gets hotter,” he added.
The film is a sequel to the 2012 romantic comedy drama, “Student Of The Year,” which was directed by Johar and which launched Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in Bollywood.
“Student Of The Year 2” is being directed by Punit Malhotra. It stars Tiger Shroff and will launch Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday.
The date change move is likely to have been taken to avoid the clutter during the last quarter of 2018, especially with the Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer sci-fi thriller, “2.0,” slated to hit the screens Nov. 29 — a week later than the original release date of “Student Of The Year 2,” film trade sources told IANS.
However, the makers are yet to comment on the reason behind the date change.
