MUMBAI—Kareena Kapoor Khan has managed to stay at the top of her game and ruled hearts for the last 18 years. The superstar is not just a favorite within the industry but is also one of the most sought-after brand endorsers in the country today. From working with the biggest stars and filmmakers to proving her mettle as an actress, she has done it all.
For her contribution, Kapoor was awarded the Lokmat Maharashtrian Power Celebrity of the Year Award. This award honors top performers from all walks of life and is a celebration of those who shape the destiny of this great state and make a source of inspiration for the Maharashtrians of tomorrow. The event that took place at the NSCI Dome witnessed a gathering of the best personalities in Maharashtra and an audience of over 3000 people.
The event was also attended by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Akshay Kumar, Piyush Goyal, minister of Railways & Coal and Ravi Shastri, head coach of the Indian cricket team among others.
