MUMBAI—Actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon have started shooting for their upcoming film "Luka Chuppi."
Sanon on Aug. 2 took to Twitter, where she shared a photograph of herself along with Kartik.
"To new beginnings 'Luka Chuppi,' Day 1," she wrote.
Aaryan shared the same photograph and captioned: "And 'Luka Chuppi' starts. Day 1."
Kartik Aaryan will be seen playing a TV reporter based in Mathura. Kriti Sanon essays a Mathura girl who goes to Delhi to study and returns to her hometown.
It is being produced under the banner of Maddock Films.
The film will be helmed by Laxman Utekar, the director of photography of "Hindi Medium." He has also directed Marathi films "Tapaal" and "Lalbaugcha Raja." This is his Bollywood debut as a director.
