MUMBAI—His unique name comes from two warriors his father, superstar Mammootty, had learned about. Dulquer Salmaan refuses to add his father’s name to his (a South Indian screen tradition) as he feels that he is “not entitled to it” and his father also never let him use his name even in school.
He is on a flying visit to Mumbai, and the media having burgeoned immeasurably, India-West gets only rapid-fire time with this Malayalam superstar who, just weeks after his Telugu debut, opens his Hindi account with “Karwaan.”
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: I am told that “Karwaan” happened by chance. But had you, at any point later, planned to do a Hindi film?
A: I wasn’t looking actively as a debut, but there is no check-list to, or science behind, the kind of films I like to do. The story should just connect and resonate with my sensibilities. My debuts in Tamil and Telugu also happened in that same way, and in any case, such things can never be planned. If someone offers me a film, only then can I like and take it up! But I feel lucky and privileged that I can be a newcomer many times over! I have made four debuts already!
Q: You have acted in so many super-hits back home. What if any were to be remade in other languages?
A: My own films’ remakes do not excite me because I will be doing the same thing all over again. I do not like to mechanically do something. I came into films to escape the routine and monotony of a job!
Q: Akarsh Khurana was raving about your grasp of Hindi and said that you had a knack for languages. This has been a persistent deficiency in all heroes from the South!
A (Laughs): I do not know! Maybe it is a knack, or maybe my schooling, during which my second language was Hindi. Through school and college, I also had a lot of batch-mates who were North Indian.
Q: What kind of cinema do you like?
A: Fairly relatable and realistic cinema, which “Karwaan” is. I would not mind a “Bat-Man” or “Jurassic Park” as what is shown in them can happen, but I do not care for the “Star Trek” kind of movie. Other than that, I always go by gut, and I think, so will every actor.
Q: What attracted you to “Karwaan” other than this basic preference?
A: The same, specifically, the story was so real it could happen to anyone. The emotional turmoil caused by a logistical mistake of the wrong, dead body being delivered to my character, and the three characters who were poles apart yet so likable. The premise was unique.
Q: I recently read an interview of yours in a Mumbai tabloid that said that you were not enamored of stardom. As Mammootty's son, may I ask why?
A: Stardom is fickle. You are only as good as your last Friday. Stars who can make a bad film run are rare and develop their stardom over a period. In my case, if my film flops, even a great performance by me will be forgotten. I have to work hard at my choices, and if they are good, the film will run, else it will not.
Q: So success and failure are important.
A: Yes, but till Monday only! If my film is a hit, the next Friday can be a different story, ditto if it flops. And if it flops, I cannot afford to be depressed or upset as I have to keep working.
Q: How familiar are you with Hindi films?
A: Very familiar, because I grew up with my mother and sister. You tell me the era, and I will tell you my favorite films from them!
Q: Irrfan watched the film recently in London. How was your bonding with him during the making of the film?
A: It’s always nice to know his take on it. In fact, Irrfan-sir was one of key reasons I took on the film because stalwarts like him always do their homework and that makes a co-star’s job easy. It was amazing bonding with him as he is a genuinely warm and funny guy who is supremely well-read and well-informed and also thirsts for more knowledge on everything from cinema to politics.
Q: Do you have any plans to write or direct movies?
A (Smiles): There are many scripts completely fleshed out – in my head! Right now, I am getting great opportunities as an actor. But one day I will write and direct for sure!
