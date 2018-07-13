MUMBAI—Mammootty’s son Dulquer Salmaan, who is set to mark his Hindi debut with “Karwaan,” has received a pre-birthday gift from its director Akarsh Khurana—the blue van he travels in with co-stars Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar on board in the film.
Khurana said, “There are two reasons for gifting DQ this van. One, of course, is emotional. It was almost like an important character in the film, and the two spent a lot of time together. Two, it’s been through a lot of wear and tear and is all beat up now. It needs an automobile fanatic like DQ to give it a new lease of life.” He added that the van traveled from Mumbai to Bangalore, Ooty, and Kochi – in fact, all over Kerala – eventually finding its way back to Mumbai
Revealing why he chose this van, in particular, Khurana said that it was for its shape and size. “It had to look like it could fit a dead body in the back. And it had to be practical to shoot in, with space for the camera and the team, along with being tough and comfy,” he said, adding with a laugh that he himself is a big guy.
Once they were shooting within a campus in Ooty where the roads were really steep, and it was taking too long. “We knew production would panic because we were driving out with stars and without permission or security, but we needed the shot. So, we switched off our phones and walkie-talkies and just rolled. The production guys went crazy, but we got some great shots, and it was a nice drive,” the director added.
Also, while talking about Salmaan’s love for cars, he shared. “He has a BMW M3, a Polo GT and a modified Triumph Bonneville in his garage, along with a BMW R1200 GS adventure tourer, a Porsche Panamera Turbo sports sedan, a Mini Cooper and an E46, BMWi8. The van will be another addition to his collection.” Sheesh!
“Karwaan,” starring Irrfan Khan and marking the debuts of Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar, revolves around three oddballs from different walks of life who are thrown together on a somewhat bizarre journey, which helps them find normalcy in their lives. It is a road trip on which some crazy adventures take place, some lines are crossed, some bonds are forged, detours are made, experiences shared and secrets revealed.
