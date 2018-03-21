MUMBAI — Actress Katrina Kaif has secured the top spot on a list of popular Bollywood actresses outside India, according to a study.
She is followed by “Pari” star Anushka Sharma, “Highway” actress Alia Bhatt, “Udta Punjab” star Kareena Kapoor Khan and “Dilwale” star Kajol.
The findings are part of a consumption trend study done by Spuul, a video-on-demand (VOD) streaming platform for Bollywood and regional movies, read a statement.
The report is based on a demographic data and consumption pattern which resulted in interesting insights about what Indians and Indian diaspora are viewing.
As per the study, Diljit Dosanjh is the most popular Punjabi actor outside India. Neeru Bajwa finds the second spot in the list, and she is followed by Jimmy Sheirgill.
Punjabi movies are also popular on foreign shores, with the highest consumption in Australia followed by the U.S., New Zealand, the U.K., Pakistan, and Canada.
Tamil movies have more popularity and its viewership is the highest in the U.S., followed by Singapore, Malaysia, the U.A.E. and the U.K.
The study says that 50 percent of consumers of video-on-demand content fall in the age group of 25-34 years, followed by 21 percent in the age group of 34-44 years while 20 percent fall in 18-24 years of age. Of this, 80 percent are male.
Subin Subaiah, CEO of Spuul, said: “Last year, we saw high demand for Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam movies. This year we aim to make Bhojpuri, Marathi and Bengali movies accessible to all as we see it getting more popularity.”
“Simultaneously, we are working towards upping the ante in terms of our technology to create superior customer experience.”
The data in the report was gathered from Jan.1 to Dec. 31, 2017 from more than 40 million registered Spuul users in India, Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., the U.S., Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, and the U.A.E.
